Stinky Socks Holiday Look Book 2017

The global snowboard community is made up of amazing people and one of our favorite humans has to be a Bulgarian named Risto who runs Stinky Socks. Not only did he get Yobeat snowboard socks made for us this season, but he has hooked up lots of our friends including, but not limited too: Strange Brew, Too Hard, Yawgoons, Lucas Magoon, All of the Gremlinz, Jeffy Gabrick and MOAR. Why? You ask? Well, there’s a soulful and beautiful video to answer none of your questions and you can watch it above. Or if you’d prefer – you can visit stinkyfamily.com to learn, watch, read and purchase every sock your heart could possibly desire.

Appearances by: Deo Katunga, Elena Nazarova, Dimitar Dimov, Zdavko Keremidchiev, Nikolay Dimitrov, Yavor Ski, Johnny Miller, Jesse Alfredo, Vladimir Todorov, Bob Abrams, Austin Young, Taylor Jeffers, Marcus Rand, Vladimir Ivanov

Like to read more than listen? Us too, here’s the full “Life” poem, Written by Bea Giusti.