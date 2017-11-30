Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

TOO HARD’S YAS QUAIN: The Full Movie

30 November, 2017 , , 3 Comments

BY POPULAR DEMAND: Danyale Patterson’s 2017/18 Masterpiece “Yas Quain” has dropped in its entirety and HERE. IT. IS. If the Catfish  wasn’t busy stuffing his face, and still worked here, it would have been posted days ago. But he doesn’t, and our posting kitty had a lot of karaoke to sing last night, so 3,612 of you have already seen this (not to mention: everyone in RENO.)  For the rest of you baaaaaaaaaaad bitches, Danyale is an artist and you will LOVE it. 

Comments (3)

  1. jones said: said on November 30, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    FUCK YOBEAT

     
  2. Matt Lauer said: said on November 30, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Hey baby’s wanna “hump”

     
  3. tony said: said on November 30, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    tried watching this twice. Can’t finish it. the editing sucks. it’s like the most unimaginative way to edit something ever..

     
