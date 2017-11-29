Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

THE YOUTH OF AMERICA IS FURIOUS

29 November, 2017 , 2 Comments

Anger. Pain. Sadness. The emotions are real, and snowboarding is the only thing that will set you free. If you don’t wanna cry, watch the first half of this one on mute. But if you like REAL RAW EMOTION, this is the way to experience what it’s really like for the youth of Midwestern Americaland right now, where winter is taking its SWEET. ASS. TIME. to start.

And DON’T WORRY. The scuds cheer up at about 1:30 cause they’ve still got rope tows and park boxes to enjoy in Minnesooota and “opening weekend was sick” at Spirit Mountain.

AGGRESSIVE BOARDING:

Andrew Dahl
Wyatt hotchkin
Evan Hughes
Eddie Fauth
Dylan Tillemans
Dan spooner

AGGRESSIVE EDITING: Ty

http://www.mustbeminnesota.com

Comments (2)

  1. vapetrap said: said on November 29, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I actually hated that

     
    Reply
  2. Lil Suck said: said on November 29, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    It looks like a buncha soundcloud rappers on snowboards

     
    Reply

