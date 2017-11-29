THE YOUTH OF AMERICA IS FURIOUS

Anger. Pain. Sadness. The emotions are real, and snowboarding is the only thing that will set you free. If you don’t wanna cry, watch the first half of this one on mute. But if you like REAL RAW EMOTION, this is the way to experience what it’s really like for the youth of Midwestern Americaland right now, where winter is taking its SWEET. ASS. TIME. to start.

And DON’T WORRY. The scuds cheer up at about 1:30 cause they’ve still got rope tows and park boxes to enjoy in Minnesooota and “opening weekend was sick” at Spirit Mountain.

AGGRESSIVE BOARDING:

Andrew Dahl

Wyatt hotchkin

Evan Hughes

Eddie Fauth

Dylan Tillemans

Dan spooner

AGGRESSIVE EDITING: Ty

http://www.mustbeminnesota.com