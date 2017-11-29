THE YOUTH OF AMERICA IS FURIOUS

Anger. Pain. Sadness. The emotions are real, and the snowboarding is the only thing that will set you free. If you don’t wanna cry, watch the first half of this one on mute. But if you like REAL. RAW. EMOTION, this is the way to experience what it’s really like for the youth of Midwestern Americaland right now, where winter is taking its SWEET. ASS. TIME. to start.
And DON’T WORRY. The scuds cheer up at about 1:30 cause they’ve still got rope tows and park boxes to enjoy in Minnesooota and “opening weekend was sick” at Spirit Mountain.
AGGRESSIVE BOARDING:
Andrew Dahl
Wyatt hotchkin
Evan Hughes
Eddie Fauth
Dylan Tillemans
Dan spooner
AGGRESSIVE EDITING: Ty
Nice Kitty The founder of Internet Snowboarding.
Email this author | All posts by Nice Kitty
I actually hated that