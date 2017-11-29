Return of the People’s Court – The Inaugural 2017/18 Competition

Welcome to the NEW INTERNET WORLD, where there are SOO MANY DAMN WAYS to share your content that it makes them all feel worthless (sadface). But YOU’RE NOT WORTHLESS! You, dear Yobeat reader, are a valuable member of snowboard society and damn it, we think YOU’RE SPECIAL. So, in hopes of filtering through the madness, we’re bringing back the People’s Court and here’s how it’s gonna work! You EMAIL us THE LINK to your edit for a chance to be featured. Jerm watches them and says “yes” or “no.” Our mysterious posting kitty does not actually watch them and puts five edits together in one post. You guys comment, share and bicker. And whoever we deem most worthy, based largely on our gut instincts (which are easily swayed by the polls and comments below) will get a FULL ON Yobeat feature post, including an INTERVIEW.

****Got an edit you want featured? Scroll to to the bottom for more specific submission instructions.****

Connor Palahicky

Sam Anderson

Alexis Roland

Kyle Staiton

Aleix Calderon

OFFICIAL RULES



DO YOU WANT YOUR SHOT AT YOBEAT FAME AND GLORY? You must email us the link to YOUR EDIT. “YOUR” means to are in it or you made it and agree to be featured. Don’t send it via instaglam or Facespace or tweeter or hashtagging or any other way – we get confused easily and will lose it in the matrix if it’s not EMAILED directly to (submissions at yobeat dot com).

LEGAL DISCLOSURE ******By submitting it, you agree to whatever happens and we will not hunt anywhere but our inbox for videos. ***** Thank you and happy Yobeating!

EXTRA BONUS 2017/18 RULE. If your comment is deemed hateful or NOT FUNNY it will be deleted and we HATE deleting comments so please attempt to be a decent human. We LOVE you.