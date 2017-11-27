Monday Movie Madness: SE ON MITA ON

Things have been feeling a little European around here, but never fear – despite the Swedish name (loose translation “and so it goes,”) this one was produced and edited by North Americans. Some dude on vimeo said “That is a KILLER video!” and the snowboard dads are calling it, “My favorite so far this season,” so click play and decide for your damn self!

Riders: Drayden Gardner, River Richer, Jed Sky, Tim Bouvette, Simon Martel, Jaccos Boss, Francis-Oliver Jutras and Jonat Ste-Marie

Film/Edit: Tim Bouvette