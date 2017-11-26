YoBETA: Lofoten and Riksgränsen Norway with Johan Rosen

Johan Rosen is “straight outta the woods of Sweden,” so it’s only appropriate he would give us some tips for existing in Norway, exclusively in a tent. We honestly don’t know anything about him and this is the last one of these we’re writing to check back later for a good intro. Maybe.
Follow HIM on INSTAGRAM @Traktoff or Snackbreaksnow
What was your favorite thing to drink?
Jonas’s special Chaga/Ginger tea
Best food you ate? Grossest thing on the menu you definitely didn’t order?
Camping cooking is always good, wasn’t really anything too gross around just some smelly dried fish
Best technique for hooking up with a sexy member of the same or opposite sex?
Be creative
Most useful second language?
Dalmål
Best place to stay?
The prospector tent, best place to fall asleep next to a fire when you can hear the wind outside.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
Recent Comments