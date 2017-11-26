YoBETA: Lofoten and Riksgränsen Norway with Johan Rosen

Johan Rosen is “straight outta the woods of Sweden,” so it’s only appropriate he would give us some tips for existing in Norway, exclusively in a tent. We honestly don’t know anything about him and this is the last one of these we’re writing to check back later for a good intro. Maybe.

Follow HIM on INSTAGRAM @Traktoff or Snackbreaksnow

What was your favorite thing to drink?

Jonas’s special Chaga/Ginger tea

Best food you ate? Grossest thing on the menu you definitely didn’t order?

Camping cooking is always good, wasn’t really anything too gross around just some smelly dried fish

Best technique for hooking up with a sexy member of the same or opposite sex?

Be creative

Most useful second language?

Dalmål

Best place to stay?

The prospector tent, best place to fall asleep next to a fire when you can hear the wind outside.