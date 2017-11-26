YoBETA: Japan with Nils Arvidsson

Nils Arvissson’s short story goes something like this. Swedish boy genius snowboarder works his way through the competitive ranks and scores top honors with his triple-chucking ability. Hooks up with the right people, gets on Vans, Rip Curl and Nitro. Breaks his arm (twice) and is told he can’t keep crashing on hard-ass landings. Tells his sponsors, “Yo, Imma go to Japan and ride powder.” And that’s where we caught up with him to find out what he learned from his SOFT IMPACT trip to the great, white East.

FOLLOW HIM ON INSTAGRAM HERE

Nils digging out in Japan. Photo Lozza

Favorite thing to drink?

Sapporo beer and water

Best food you ate? Grossest thing on the menu you definitely didn’t order?

Had some amazing sushi and the diffrent ramen noodle soups where sick! Saw lots of really sketchy food at the supermarket, including some nasty looking eggs and the classic chicken feet.

Best technique for hooking up with a sexy member of the same or opposite sex?

Backflip

Most useful second language?

If English doesnt work, just smile and wave.

Best place to stay?

Always Niseko or Miasan’s place

Photo: Lozza

BONUS NILS VIDEO!