YoBETA: Hemavan, SWEDEN with Lowe Andersson

Technically, Lowe Andersson doesn’t get paid to ride a snowboard. But without ever meeting him, we assume he can ride a snowboard well, fast, with a heavy bag on his back and $10,000 worth of camera gear in his hand, to boot. Or at the very least, he can stand in a park and spit shittalk like no other. You see, Lowe found snowboarding at some point in his life and fell in love, but blessed with a creative mind and good eye, he chose the slightly softer impact route of filming. Eventually he founded No Budget Products, making him the perfect filmer/editor to bring along with a bunch of riders who actually have budgets for a personal side projects. He also eats, drinks and enjoys life, so we decided to ask him for the dirt on staying in Hemevan, Sweden during the making of Soft Impact.

Best food you ate? Grossest thing on the menu you definitely didn’t order?

Johan Rosen’s roadkill burger is the best and I’m definitly not getting the liver!!!

Most useful second language?

Norwegian and English.

Best place to stay? And you can’t say “whatever’s free”

STF Hostels

Best technique for hooking up with a sexy member of the same or opposite sex?

Show her that you can party!

IRRELEVANT BONUS EDIT

FILMED and Edited by Lowe