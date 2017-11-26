YoBETA: Chile with Nate Johnstone

Full-grown adult from Nate Johnstone hails from Newport, Australia, where he goes home to care for his own unit (that’s Aussie-english for home), beautiful wife and cuddly kitty. He can afford to ball-out cause his parents taught him right, and has big-time sponsors because he ain’t afraid to COMPETE. Nathan is also known for his big mountain badassery. He joined the SOFT IMPACT party in Chile, we tapped him for some first-person tips for eating, drinking and more.

Nils Arvidsson and Nate double team Chile. Photo: Jerome Tanon

What was your favorite thing to drink?

Favourite drink from Chile would probably be the Chilean red wine or Pisco sour. Both too damn good to choose from.

Best food you ate? Grossest thing on the menu you definitely didn’t order?

Best food would of had to be the open fire lamb cooking over hot coals for hours. I don’t think I’ve had better meat than I had in Chile. I honestly don’t think I ate in anything that was bad down there.

Best technique for hooking up with a sexy member of the same or opposite sex?

I’m married, so my game is long gone haha

Most useful second language?

If I could speak a second language I’d probably learn Spanish. Pretty widely used and it’s nice to listen to.

Best place to stay?

Hotel Alaia at Punta de Lobos was probably one of my favourite places to stay on my trip to Chile. The place had everything going for it.