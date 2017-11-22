Summit at Snowqualmie’s Up Jib Creek 2017 Recap Video

From the desk of Brian “Hanky” Hankerson:

Here’s a little recap of Up Jib Creek from this year. To describe it in one word – loose, wild, or totallyouttacontrol come to mind.

Thanks Hanky, although we’d be irresponisble journalists if we didn’t note that’s actually four words, one of which is a three-word portmanteau. But we get it, and assume people will just watch the video anyway. Enjoy!

Featuring Phil Hansen, Stefan Krumm, Mitch Kirby, Aaron Cardwell, Eythan Frost, Dylan Hallowell, Petey Pierotti, Tommy Gonzales, Jackie Flanagan and more.

Edit: Hanky.