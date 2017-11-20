Accepted Edits – The Pre Season Mash-up Edition

Another week (or maybe two) has wizzed by in our busy lives as adults who enjoy boarding, and with it came a bunch of videos we watched and didn’t hate. If you like snowboarding, you might like them too.
It’s a Canadian extravaganza, begining with a half-length movie full of inside jokes and some solid manuevers.
Edited by : Dawson McLachlan
Featuring Mark Goodall, Chris Fellner, Cooper Dykeman, Dawson McLachlan, Quin Ellul & Daniel Glibota
Music:
Pink Floyd – Pigs
Kodak Black – My Wrist
6 Dogs – No Savage
Cousin Stizz – Headlock
Proof that you can make an early season without the use of tubes.
This video was filmed outside Kelowna B.C. by the same boarders that are in it. Featuring: Aiden Hryciw, Mat Wanbon, Corey Kowalski, Dan Pandzic, Pat Hrivnak, Brayden Kirby, Seb Judge and Mike Rowan. The oven has been preheated, let’s get baked.
Song: Fuzz – Let It Live
If you can make it through three minutes of bullshit about living in a van, there are definitlely some shots worth watching in here from Boreal DAY UNO.
FILM – @CASEY_WILLAX, @JAMAALSDANKHABITS
Ahh Okemo. Despite the cold and eastern ice, it’s always soft and cuddly like kitties.
Riders: Josh Barr Joe Gould Randall Reynolds John Garoutte
Music: Will Steller
More Canadians, taking corrugated tubes to the next level.
Pre season boardn with Geremy G, Bryce Bugera, Tommy Van, Aiden Hyrciw, Mathew Wonbon & Malcom Eppinger
Filming/Editing – Liam Hall
Meanwhile, in the land where the season never begins or ends, flips to rail seem to be the new indoor standard.
Event was hosted by Bart Falhaber, video by Kasper de Zoete – results HERE
Jeremiah Paquette is a man of the people.
Email this author | All posts by Jeremiah Paquette
