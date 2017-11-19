Love/Hate: Gian Marco Maiocco

In the global language of snowboarding, one thing needs no translation. Dudes who FUCKING SEND IT will always make a splash. Every local scene has at least one, and in Northern Italy, the guy making a name for himself globally is Gian Marco Maiocco. But he’s not just sending it off stupid cliffs to flat for fun – he’s also filming himself, editing himself, competing, teaching lessons and hitting the socials to keep his sponsors as happy as he can. Above you’ll find his season recap video. And because deep down, we believe snowboarders are more than just stunt monkeys, we set out to find out more about this tuttofare.

Follow the Italian Stallion on INSTA | FACEBOOK

Video editing

Love: do whatever I like, choose the Song, typeof editing and everything around, actually.

Hate: When the program isn’t working properly, even if it’s just slow!

Pasta

Love: Carbonara

Hate: overcooked pasta

Methods are in his wheelhouse. Photo: Simone Spoltore

Teaching Snowboarding

Love: when they are glad

Hate: when they don’t listen to me

Competitions

Love: when the run/trick works out

Hate: not to be able to do what you wanted

Filming

Love: getting home satisfied

Hate: getting kicked out from a spot.

Sunkissed by summer.

Flat landings

Love: nothing

Hate: when I’m not able to stomp

Social media

Love: see easily all the snowboad stuffs

Hate: the personal Facebook page, too difficult to treat right now

Some people will only jump off things in to powder. Photo: Daniele Dadino Colturi

Wine

Love: taste It in good company ahah

Hate: drink it too much, can be heavy ahah

Tourists

Love: them all…

Hate: when they take a selfie better than mine in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa

Easy. Photo Migi/WeMind

