Love/Hate: Gian Marco Maiocco

In the global language of snowboarding, one thing needs no translation. Dudes who FUCKING SEND IT will always make a splash. Every local scene has at least one, and in Northern Italy, the guy making a name for himself globally is Gian Marco Maiocco. But he’s not just sending it off stupid cliffs to flat for fun – he’s also filming himself, editing himself, competing, teaching lessons and hitting the socials to keep his sponsors as happy as he can. Above you’ll find his season recap video. And because deep down, we believe snowboarders are more than just stunt monkeys, we set out to find out more about this tuttofare.
Follow the Italian Stallion on INSTA | FACEBOOK
Photos via FACEBOOK. Thanks Zuckerberg!
Video editing
Love: do whatever I like, choose the Song, typeof editing and everything around, actually.
Hate: When the program isn’t working properly, even if it’s just slow!
Pasta
Love: Carbonara
Hate: overcooked pasta
Methods are in his wheelhouse. Photo: Simone Spoltore
Teaching Snowboarding
Love: when they are glad
Hate: when they don’t listen to me
Competitions
Love: when the run/trick works out
Hate: not to be able to do what you wanted
Filming
Love: getting home satisfied
Hate: getting kicked out from a spot.
Sunkissed by summer.
Flat landings
Love: nothing
Hate: when I’m not able to stomp
Social media
Love: see easily all the snowboad stuffs
Hate: the personal Facebook page, too difficult to treat right now
Some people will only jump off things in to powder. Photo: Daniele Dadino Colturi
Wine
Love: taste It in good company ahah
Hate: drink it too much, can be heavy ahah
Tourists
Love: them all…
Hate: when they take a selfie better than mine in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa
Easy. Photo Migi/WeMind
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
Recent Comments