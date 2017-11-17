O.P.C: Wasted Youth: The Sequel

Because working hard on a Friday is harder than working the rest of the week, we bring you O.P.C. (that’s other people’s content) complete with the clever and hilarious write up from the guys who were likely inspired by the guys who made Whiskey.

The movie the New York Times has so far been tight lipped about, WASTED YOUTH: The Sequel, is a raw and gritty look into the lives of the Revelstoke snowboard crew. Having made a name for themselves as being tree-burning-cigarette-smoking-whisky-drinking-red-neck snowboarders, they have once again pushed the limits of DIY snowboard film-making. After the success of their first full length snowboard movie, WASTED YOUTH had nowhere to go but down. Fortunately for themselves and their fans they have managed to once again raise the bar on what is considered “decent snowboarding”. This movie will surely be remembered by someone, somewhere for something; probably not for the snowboarding though.