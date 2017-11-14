Love/Hate: Max Lyons

The lankiest mofo we know takes it to the streetz. Wanna read his mind? Here ya go —
Being tall:
Love: Reaching the top shelf, dunking a basketball, takes less steps to get places, ladies like length.
Hate: Everything I do looks smaller, falling hurts more.
Frontside tricks on a skateboard:
Love: They look cool as hell
Hate: The fact that I can’t actually do them.
Street stunts. Photo: Itspat
Southern Vermont:
Love: Carinthia; my dogs
Hate: Graduating 8th grade with 4 people; rednecks; hippies; bad internet.
Girls with shorter hair than you:
Love: Giving them advice on how to properly condition/shampoo; girls who rock the short hair with wire frame glasses sweaters, and high waisted jeans
Hate: I make bad jokes about the hair and they get offended a lot of the time
Jerry Tucker
Love: Everything; he’s the ultimate man and a goddamn American hero
Hate: He hasn’t accepted any of my courtship requests
Max goes frontside. Photo: Thrashley
Spicy Memes
Love: The ever-changing construct of social commentary through the use of relevant funnybois; they make life worth living.
Hate: There aren’t enough of them; people who think Minions memes are dank.
Carinthia Parks
Love: Best parks by far, park crew is tight as hell, Dev kills it with the edits, Benny is a G.
Hate: Not enough flat boxes; loooooots of tall-t skiers; those groups of older people who come into the park and act like the park riders are in the wrong; The douche bag who took my backpack with my wallet and keys in it yesterday.
Kale
Love: It’s healthy, which is neat, I guess.
Hate: How it tastes; the people that eat it; those stupid ‘eat more kale’ bumper stickers.
Photography
Love: Art is cool; It lets you look at things from different perspectives; creative expression.
Hate: It’s expensive; I’m too broke to shoot film; Peter Cirilli shoots photos, which brings the medium down on the coolness factor
Sports
Love: Bahstahn sports; Tom Brady; big men attacking each other in manly ways; winning.
Hate: Any New York team, losing
It’s good!
Follow Max on instagram here to make him feel better about the fact girls ain’t loyal.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
Love these Love/Hate interviews.
GANG