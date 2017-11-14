Love/Hate: Max Lyons

The lankiest mofo we know takes it to the streetz. Wanna read his mind? Here ya go —

Being tall:

Love: Reaching the top shelf, dunking a basketball, takes less steps to get places, ladies like length.

Hate: Everything I do looks smaller, falling hurts more.

Frontside tricks on a skateboard:

Love: They look cool as hell

Hate: The fact that I can’t actually do them.

Street stunts. Photo: Itspat

Southern Vermont:

Love: Carinthia; my dogs

Hate: Graduating 8th grade with 4 people; rednecks; hippies; bad internet.

Girls with shorter hair than you:

Love: Giving them advice on how to properly condition/shampoo; girls who rock the short hair with wire frame glasses sweaters, and high waisted jeans

Hate: I make bad jokes about the hair and they get offended a lot of the time

Jerry Tucker

Love: Everything; he’s the ultimate man and a goddamn American hero

Hate: He hasn’t accepted any of my courtship requests

Max goes frontside. Photo: Thrashley

Spicy Memes

Love: The ever-changing construct of social commentary through the use of relevant funnybois; they make life worth living.

Hate: There aren’t enough of them; people who think Minions memes are dank.

Carinthia Parks

Love: Best parks by far, park crew is tight as hell, Dev kills it with the edits, Benny is a G.

Hate: Not enough flat boxes; loooooots of tall-t skiers; those groups of older people who come into the park and act like the park riders are in the wrong; The douche bag who took my backpack with my wallet and keys in it yesterday.

Kale

Love: It’s healthy, which is neat, I guess.

Hate: How it tastes; the people that eat it; those stupid ‘eat more kale’ bumper stickers.

Photography

Love: Art is cool; It lets you look at things from different perspectives; creative expression.

Hate: It’s expensive; I’m too broke to shoot film; Peter Cirilli shoots photos, which brings the medium down on the coolness factor

Sports

Love: Bahstahn sports; Tom Brady; big men attacking each other in manly ways; winning.

Hate: Any New York team, losing

It’s good!

Follow Max on instagram here to make him feel better about the fact girls ain’t loyal.