Last Resort with Stan: October

What happened in Stan’s snowboard world in October? Well, first off, it seems not-as-yung Stan chose to breathe while he speaks and make some hilarious skits!!! Highlights includean “interview” with Gabby Maiden, the segment produced exclusively to make Zach Nigro’s job easier, an politically correct look at the Abstinthe crowd funding campaign, the most epic-est b roll clip of Haldor Helgason (who always wins, and not just because he owns the show’s only sponsor either),the fuck fan boy who only likes Jed Anderson and more, moar, mor!

