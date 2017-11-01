Yobeat’s 17/18 Season Pass Guide to Multi-Mountain Access

Forget about the movie premieres, or living vicariously through some magazine subscription. If you actually want to fuel the flames of your relationship with snowboarding, flip your couch cushions, return your bottles, and empty your swear jar – it’s time to buy a pass. Then it’s just a matter of dusting off your boots, slapping on some rub on wax and getting that dad bod out on the hill for some good times with your buds. Because no matter what marketing campaigns try to tell you, the best thing about snowboarding is ACTUALLY going snowboarding. And once you make that few hundred dollar commitment you’ll have the motivational boost you’ll need to make the rest of the snowboard process happen. Lucky for you, we here at Yobeat have done the Googling and broken down the best deals in on hill polyamory – aka the Multi Mountain Pass.

EPIC PASS– Vail Resorts’ All Inclusive Ticket to Ride

If you can handle some of the corporate bullshit that comes with the Vail family of resorts, this pass is hard to beat. The reasonable price means you’ll still have some money left for the $17 cheeseburgers and $20 parking. With the recent addition of Whistler-Blackcomb and not-so recent-addition of Kirkwood, you’ll actually have access to some decent terrain as well. Plus if you’re headed to Euroland there’s resorts in four countries over there open to you as well.

COST:

Adults $899

Kids 5-12 $469

(prices good through 11/19)

PERKS:

No blackouts

GOOD AT:

Vail

Beaver Creek

Whistler Blackcomb

Breckenridge

Park City

Keystone

Heavenly

Northstar

Kirkwood

Stowe

Wilmot

Afton Alps

Mt. Brighton

Arapahoe Basin

+ European access and Perisher down under

EPIC LOCAL– Colorado’s favorite pass

Did you know that EPIC stands for Every Prick in Colorado? All lulz aside, there’s a reason so many people buy the EPIC Local Pass. You get unlimited access to some great riding and get a few bonus days at the crown jewels of the Vail family as well. If you’re a front range local, this one is hard to beat.

COST:

Adults$679

Teen (13-18) $539

Child (12 and under) $359

(prices good through 11/19)

PERKS:

No blackouts at most resorts off I-70, and access to Utah and Tahoe resorts if you can avoid blackouts.

GOOD AT:

Breckenridge

Keystone

Wilmot

Afton Alps

Mt. Brighton

Arapahoe Basin

Blackout dates:

Park City, Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood are restricted : 11/24/17–11/25/17, 12/26/17–12/31/17, 1/13/18, 2/17/18–2/18/18. Plus ten (restricted) days at Vail, Beaver Creek, Stowe, and Whistler Blackcomb.



MOUNTAIN COLLECTIVE– For those with no fixed address. And a set of skis, too.

The Mountain Collective pass packs a lot of punch. 16 world-class areas, two days at each with no blackout dates. Plus some pretty impressive global partners as well. If you’re a closeted two-planker and ble$$ed with the ability to travel, this could be the pass for you. There’s even hookups at Valle Nevado if you’re heading down ol’ South America way.

COST:

$489

$99 kids 12 & under

PERKS:

Ride some of the best terrain in the world, assuming you can get there.

GOOD AT:

Alta Ski Area

Aspen Snowmass

Banff Sunshine

The Remarkables

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Lake Louise Ski Resort

Mammoth Mountain

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Snowbasin Resort

Snowbird

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Sugarbush Resort

Sun Valley

Taos Ski Valley

Telluride Ski Resort

Thredbo Alpine Village

50% off additional days at the Collective mountains

Global Affiliates: Cham, Valle Nevado, Hakuba Valley, Niskeo United



TAHOE LOCAL PASS- For the Colorado of the west coast

Similar to the EPIC local, but without the I-70 headache.

COST:

Adult 19+: $589

Teen 13-18: $479

Child 5-12: $299

(Prices valid through 11/19)

PERKS:

Any day any time riding in Tahoe, plus five restricted days at Vail, Breckenridg, Beaver Creek, Keystone, A Basin, and Park City.

GOOD AT:

Heavenly

Northstar

Kirkwood

ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUPER PASS – Powdrcorp’s answer to the EPIC pass.

Great bang for the buck and you don’t have to tell people you gave money to Vail. Winter Park and Copper are both great mountains and with some of the bonus days at places like Crested Butte, Alyeska, and Mt. Bachelor this pass makes a strong case to be a little less EPIC than everyone else. Ride 4 days and you’ve paid for the pass.

COST:

Adults $639

Teen (13-17) – $499

Child (6-12) $359

College (Student ID req’d) $499



PERKS:

Ten discounted friends and family passes at Winter Park and Copper, and four in Steamboat if you want to ride with some Texans. If you’re feeling international there’s seven days of riding included at a handful of resorts in New Zealand, Japan, and Iceland.

GOOD AT:

Winter Park

Copper Mountain

Eldora Mountain

Plus 6 days at Steamboat, and 3 days at Crested Butte, Mt. Bachelor, and Alyeska.

This one is kind of like The Mountain Collective, only with even more resorts included. That means wherever you live you could spend the season making road trips and get your money’s worth out of this pass. It’s not cheap as a stand-alone, but if you’re already buying a pass at a participating resort you can add access to the rest of the network for a pretty low rate.

COST:

Adult $728

Add on (with purchase of a pass from a participating resort) $379

PERKS:

Even midwest riders can ride for under $30 a day and explore different resorts in their region.

GOOD AT:

A lot of places. Like 44 different mountains in the US and Canada.

PEAK PASS- East coast all-in-one

If you live in Philly, New York, or Boston, this has your name all over it. Gives you access to the mountains you’ll actually be riding this season. Plus the pricing might be the only thing giving millennials a break right now.

COST:

Adult $999

Ranger (18-29) $399

PERKS:

If you’re under 30, you can ride for way less than those chumps out west.

GOOD AT:

Attitash

Big Boulder

Crotched Mountain

Hunter

Jack Frost

Mount Snow

Wildcat