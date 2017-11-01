PornHub Goes XXXtreme

New York, NY (November 1, 2017) – Pornhub, the premiere online destination for adult entertainment, today announced its plan to sponsor an extreme sports team in 2017, and that it is accepting applications from qualified teams.

This move to sponsor an extreme sports team expands the adult entertainment site’s foothold in sports. In the past, Pornhub has sponsored a softball team in the U.S., a football team in England, a street basketball team in Ireland, a women’s field hockey team in Australia, as well as a water polo team and female football club in Italy, among others, and plans to increase its presence in sports with this new call for applications.

“After sponsoring various sports teams throughout Europe and the U.S, we tried thinking outside of the box and as an XXX entertainment site, decided that it was time to go XXXtreme,” said Corey Price, Vice President at Pornhub. “We encourage all eligible athletes to apply and are excited to see applicants express themselves through action, speed and high-levels of physical exertion. We’re very much looking forward to going the distance and scoring with the winning team.”

The call is open to teams worldwide participating in any action or adventurous sport. Be it freeflying, rock climbing, scuba diving or anything in between, all are urged to apply, so long as a regulation-sized team is able to enter as a whole. The sponsorship will last for a year and will cover all team expenses, including brand new custom Pornhub uniforms.

All players must be at least 18 years of age at the time of application and must show proof of team activity and registration. Teams are able to apply on the sponsorship program’s dedicated landing page at https://www.pornhub.com/win/xxxtreme-sports. Applications must include general information about their team, links to their website and social media accounts, at least 250 words articling why they think Pornhub should sponsor them, a picture of the team and an outline of needs the team currently has that would be helped by the sponsorship. Teams are encouraged to use creativity in demonstrating why they ought to be chosen from among the rest. For example, last year’s water polo team winners were selected due to their inclusion of a cheeky (literally) photo wearing nothing but water polo balls.

Applications can be completed at www.pornhub.com/win/xxxtreme-sports and must be received no later than midnight EST on December 1 2017. The winning team will be announced shortly thereafter.