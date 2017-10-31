#AcceptedEdits – Ben Smith, TikutGANG, Phineas & Ferb and Ruka’s First Snow

Here at Yobeat, we’ve always believed in diversity and like the rest of life, snowboarding is full of it. Whether you like to drop pillow lines or do lines of blow, as long as you have fun while you ride a snowboard, you’re cool with us. So while, we may personally be older, wiser and more interested in making people feel good than bad these days, there’s one thing that’ll never change – our extremely loose minimum standards on editing, filming and actually riding a snowboard! So RIP #RejectedEdits and hello #AcceptedEdits!

Dawg Dayz – Preseason (Vol 1)

Dawg, dog, daaaag. The Zeach Dawgs brought their own party to Stevens Pass and here’s all the info they provided.

Riders: Nicco Gavosto, Derek Fenimore, Cooper Martin, Elijah Schumacker, Josiah Campbell, And Jack Newell Filmers: Derek Fenimore, Josiah Campbell, and Cooper Martin Music in order of appearance: Gucci Mane – Members Only Dick Dal – Misirlou Electrice Light Orchestra – Evil Women

Ben Smith 17/18 – For the Squids

Canadians are the best – Ben Smith is no exception. And if you’re into sneaky spots and hidden gems, this is the video for you. Filmed, edited and boarded in by Ben himself.

TikutGANG’s MIX TAPE 2.0 Teaser

In Scandinavia-land “For Snowboarders, by Snowboarders” is still something that needs to be stated — because people who don’t snowboard make a lot of snowboard movies there (crying face emoji.) Anyway… Tikut Gang is sent us the teaser for its 6th flick, Mixtape 2.0 and it’s worthy of many varrying emojis of excitement.

Featuring: ROOPE HÖYNÄ | ALEKSI KEMILÄINEN | VILLE VÄISÄNEN | ROOPE KOITOLA | TONI KERKELÄ | JOAKIM BOLDO | + FRIENDS Follow: @tikut_gang

Ruka First Snow

Yes this an ad for Ruka Ski Resort in Finland. And it’s working, because now we want to go there.

Film by Petrus Koskinen

Snowboarding by Rene Rinnekangas, Mr. Brownie, Anton Kiiski, Axel Thelen & Nooa Risku Song: Nick Waterhouse – LA Turnaround

Jonathan Penfield 2017

All backcountry aerial images self-shot with DJI Mavic. Long lens shots by Pat Skinner. POV footage on GoPro session. Sled cameo Johnno Doherty

“Might be the first semi pro big mountain edit I don’t hate.” – Jerm.

