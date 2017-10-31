AcceptedEdits – Ben Smith, TikutGANG, Phineas & Ferb and Ruka’s First Snow

Here at Yobeat, we’ve always believed in diversity and like the rest of life, snowboarding is full of it. Whether you like to drop pillow lines or do lines of blow, as long as you have fun while you ride a snowboard, you’re cool with us. So while, we may personally be older, wiser and more interested in making people feel good than bad these days, there’s one thing that’ll never change – our extremely loose minimum standards on editing, filming and actually riding a snowboard! So RIP #RejectedEdits and hello #AcceptedEdits!
Dawg, dog, daaaag. The Zeach Dawgs brought their own party to Stevens Pass and here’s all the info they provided.
Riders: Nicco Gavosto, Derek Fenimore, Cooper Martin, Elijah Schumacker, Josiah Campbell, And Jack Newell Filmers: Derek Fenimore, Josiah Campbell, and Cooper Martin Music in order of appearance: Gucci Mane – Members Only Dick Dal – Misirlou Electrice Light Orchestra – Evil Women
Canadians are the best – Ben Smith is no exception. And if you’re into sneaky spots and hidden gems, this is the video for you. Filmed, edited and boarded in by Ben himself.
In Scandinavia-land “For Snowboarders, by Snowboarders” is still something that needs to be stated — because people who don’t snowboard make a lot of snowboard movies there (crying face emoji.) Anyway… Tikut Gang is sent us the teaser for its 6th flick, Mixtape 2.0 and it’s worthy of many varrying emojis of excitement.
Featuring: ROOPE HÖYNÄ | ALEKSI KEMILÄINEN | VILLE VÄISÄNEN | ROOPE KOITOLA | TONI KERKELÄ | JOAKIM BOLDO | + FRIENDS
Follow: @tikut_gang
Yes this an ad for Ruka Ski Resort in Finland. And it’s working, because now we want to go there.
Film by Petrus Koskinen
Snowboarding by Rene Rinnekangas, Mr. Brownie, Anton Kiiski, Axel Thelen & Nooa Risku
Song: Nick Waterhouse – LA Turnaround
Jonathan Penfield 2017
All backcountry aerial images self-shot with DJI Mavic. Long lens shots by Pat Skinner. POV footage on GoPro session. Sled cameo Johnno Doherty
“Might be the first semi pro big mountain edit I don’t hate.” – Jerm.
Want us to watch your edit and maybe even post it? Email it to us. We’d put the address here to make it easy, but if you’re actually motivated, we’re sure you’ll figure it out.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
Recent Comments