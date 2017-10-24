Love/Hate: Tyler Morton

VIDEO CREDITS: Filming: Sean Fithian, Mark Rainery, Andrew Schummer

Edit: Andrew Schummer

Every year – riders flock to SLC to become pro boarders. What they usually find is that they aren’t ACTUALLY that good at snowboarding and whatever gimmick they were banking on in the Midwest stopped being “cool” a few years back. But for those fortunate enough to be born in the heart of the Wasatch Mountains – the actual snowboard skills are the easy part – and Tyler Morton is a prime example of what growing up in the middle of the world’s best snow-mountains-sweet-pro combo, can do. Now he’s hit the “big time” with sponsored trips to global destinations and nearby powder-meccas. In the off season, he surveys land to make maps and pay his bills, in the pre season he organizes Snowboarding/Lumberlack events in Utah, and he also maintains a adult relationship. All in a year’s work, really.

If you just wanna drool over powder, hate other people’s ideas, you can click play above. But if you wanna know his opinions on things he experiences in his day-to-day boarding, read on!

Photos lifted from Facebook.

Pillow lines

Love: Dropping and not stopping

Hate: Falling in between the pillows

Snowmobiles

Love: Quick access to zones

Hate: Slednecks, getting stuck and breaking down

Cooke City

Love: Terrain

Hate: Montana Nosebleed (a beer, whiskey, tobasco, raw egg, menthol chew concoction)

Ja-POW! Photo: Homeschool Snowboarding

The Northwest

Love: Culture and deep snowpack

Hate: Rain

Montana

Love: Wide open spaces and mountains

Hate: Sub-zero temperatures

Being Sponsored

Love: Sense of appreciation for the work I put in

Hate: “You spons’d bro?”

Perks. Photo: Ian Wood

Splitboarding

Love: Fun exercise that ends with snowboarding

Hate: Sticky skins

Car Camping

Love: Cheap rent

Hate: Smelly car

The Sustainability Movement

Love: That it’s a movement people seem to be excited about

Hate: Leaders who are not committed to the movement

Photo: Google image search

Contacts

Love: Seeing better

Hate: Putting them in