Love/Hate: Tyler Morton

Every year – riders flock to SLC to become pro boarders. What they usually find is that they aren’t ACTUALLY that good at snowboarding and whatever gimmick they were banking on in the Midwest stopped being “cool” a few years back. But for those fortunate enough to be born in the heart of the Wasatch Mountains – the actual snowboard skills are the easy part – and Tyler Morton is a prime example of what growing up in the middle of the world’s best snow-mountains-sweet-pro combo, can do. Now he’s hit the “big time” with sponsored trips to global destinations and nearby powder-meccas. In the off season, he surveys land to make maps and pay his bills, in the pre season he organizes Snowboarding/Lumberlack events in Utah, and he also maintains a adult relationship. All in a year’s work, really.
If you just wanna drool over powder, hate other people’s ideas, you can click play above. But if you wanna know his opinions on things he experiences in his day-to-day boarding, read on!
Pillow lines
Love: Dropping and not stopping
Hate: Falling in between the pillows
Snowmobiles
Love: Quick access to zones
Hate: Slednecks, getting stuck and breaking down
Cooke City
Love: Terrain
Hate: Montana Nosebleed (a beer, whiskey, tobasco, raw egg, menthol chew concoction)
Ja-POW! Photo: Homeschool Snowboarding
The Northwest
Love: Culture and deep snowpack
Hate: Rain
Montana
Love: Wide open spaces and mountains
Hate: Sub-zero temperatures
Being Sponsored
Love: Sense of appreciation for the work I put in
Hate: “You spons’d bro?”
Perks. Photo: Ian Wood
Splitboarding
Love: Fun exercise that ends with snowboarding
Hate: Sticky skins
Car Camping
Love: Cheap rent
Hate: Smelly car
The Sustainability Movement
Love: That it’s a movement people seem to be excited about
Hate: Leaders who are not committed to the movement
Photo: Google image search
Contacts
Love: Seeing better
Hate: Putting them in
