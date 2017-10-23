ShootThePark: Volume 2 – Zermatt

Get yer Monday going with this fast and loose boarding from some of Europe’s most care-free boarders. If you’re wondering why the Zermatt snopark looks so empty – it’s because most of the people who recreate at Zermatt are just doing pizza and french fries on groomers while gawking at the Matterhorn.

Maneuvers and enthusiasm: Ethan Morgan, Florian Fischer, Flo Corzelius and Raffi Kossman and Simon Pircher.

Videography: Marco Morandi

Music: “Latex Love” Vice Squad

