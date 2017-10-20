Three Months Later: Blackcomb Ender – the Video

Today on Yobeat Jeopardy, the category is “Edits that were submitted three months after they were made.”

We’ll take that one for $200, Alex.

::Trebek voice:: With a glacier that’s receeding but not yet gone, these North American snowboarders had all the fun last summer on the Blackcomb Glacier.

::BUZZER NOISE::

Who are Bensen Frapiccini, Tim Otten, Steve Cox, Zack Fontaine, Chase Baines, Mike Beaulieu, Tim Crighton, Derek Livingston, Mikey Ciccarelli, Ryan Manning and Cody Shepherd?

::TREBEK:: Correct! You really know your Canadians! And I should note Cody Shepherd put this edit together as well as riding in it.