Snowboarding’s Culture Crisis Averted: Dig the Stoke, Bury the Hate

Getting all in touch with stuff a top of Mt. Hood. Photo: Matt Roebke

So many people within the culture of snowboarding have become the embodiment of hate. People with the same pretentious attitude of those old school skiers who spend their days arguing about where to hold their hands while making the perfect turns. What happened to us!? It’s like someone needs to beat some of you over the head with a harshmellow stool to get you to chill the fuck out. Snowboarding isn’t about who looks the coolest. It’s not about who has the best style or the most soul. Outside of the competition world, it’s not even about being the best rider.

It’s about having fun.

Sure, everyone loves watching a Jerry (translation: beginner) do something asburd. However it seems many of us have forgotten that once upon a time, we were all Jerry’s. We all started out as hopeless kooks and we sucked. Most of us probably didn’t have the “right” clothes either. Do you remember your first boardslide or your first 180? More importantly, do you remember how many times you ate shit while figuring out how to turn a plank of wood on the snow and how much fun you had anyway? So why are so many “good” snowboarders insistant on harshing that vibe? Do you realize how many people are apprehensive about going the park because they don’t want to be made fun of?

Context Matters

I love to talk about where I’ve been and what I’ve ridden, but where you are, who you’re talking to, and what you’re talking about, matters. When trading war stories of bad ass days and worst falls, it’s standard practice. But when you’re talking about things such as places you would never go to, you just sound like an arrogant douche. So often I hear things such as, “I’ll never ride the Midwest” or “I’ll never ride the East Coast.” But just because you’ve been to the biggest resorts in the world doesn’t mean Trollhaugen doesn’t have badass parks, or Jay Peak doesn’t have killer glades. Love the sport for the shred and the people involved — not to rack up bragging rights of where you have been and where you are too good to go. Because when you do:

You just look like this guy. Remember when we made fun of people like this? Replace Chamonix with Baldface and it’s the same damn thing.

Remember your roots

Remember that first day you got to go snowboard? How excited you were to ride and that you didn’t care about anything else? Let’s get back to that. It’s time to feel like that kid taking a plastic snowboard to a sledding hill again.

One of the things I love about the scene in the Pacific Northwest is that culture is still alive. If there is snow, people are going to ride, whether the chairs are spinning or not. In the same day you will have people splitboarding on the Palmer Glacier and more people jibbing anything with snow. Some people do both.

The scene at “Jibsy” in Government Camp- where people come from as far away as Washington and it’s all fun, no drama. photo: Matt Roebke

Check Your Shitty Attitude dot com

This elitist attitude is even worse on the Internet. Trolling the media is one thing, annoying, but part of Internet culture. The problem arises when the trolls feel the need to shit on people who just landed their first boardslide. If you can’t say anything you wouldn’t say to someone’s face without the cloak of anonymity, just don’t say it. The “cool guy” attitude is why so many people leave snowboarding behind. Why would you want to take something that you love and make it seem shitty to someone else? In fact, a lot of women I know say they won’t ride park, or even snowboard at all, because of this dick swinging. Remember that sentence the next time you’re complaining about the fact you can’t get a girlfriend, let alone one that can ride.

Public opinion hurts, but hitting your face on a rail hurts more. Hence our hashtag #bitchesdeserverespect

Do you wanna be the Pot or Kettle?

As content creators, a lot of things we at Yobeat say are misinterpreted. This happens, especially when you use text as a means of communication and the audience doesn’t know the person behind the comments. So, what is intended as constructive criticism of a poorly filmed and edited snowboard clip, can often come off as being abusive. We’re all in this together, which requires different responses for different people depending on what they want out of the sport and you can’t get better without someone telling you what you need to work on. If you want this to be a career, or to film the best part possible, you’re going to have to accept that. If you can’t, you won’t make it. But for us, a little wit and humor can make that pill easier to swallow, and we beleive our audience appreciates that too. If not, then why are you reading?

In the end, this attitude-shift is up the snowboard community at large, but we, as media with a louder mic than most, offer our simple solution: Be the person that someone can be thankful for. Whether it’s helping someone have fun on their first day or offering the right critique when requested — dig the stoke and bury the hate.