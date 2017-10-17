Too Hard: Yas Quain Teaser

In light of the currently #metoo discussion we bring you the latest teaser from Too Hard.

Featuring: A bunch of bad bitches who are gonna do what they want, despite the fact they don’t get paid, get told they suck over and over on the Internet, and cool guy’d out of spots and are referred to in high level snowboarding marketing meetings as “unmarketable” over and over and over.

Yas Bitch – these chicks fucking rip.

