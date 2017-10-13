Copper Construct – Escaping the Matrix with Jade Phelan

The modern matrix can be scary place, and when it glitches, we can end up with some seriously shitty real world consequences. But when you put your phone down long enough to snowboard – or better yet – when you don’t have service at all, none of that bullshit matters. In honor of that fun fact, we present Jade Phelan’s 2017/18 edit from Copper Mountain as a reminder that when everything is going wrong, everything is still very right when you’re out riding with friends.

