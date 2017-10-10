Efforts: A Love Story – The Final Flanel Lifestyles FULL MOVIE

Battling the extreme Michigan lake effect winters is no simple feat. Battling the even more so extreme Michigan droughts is in a league of its own. Years of young college kids showcasing their passion and pride, their drive and skills that are uncharacteristic for the state, their undying love and desire for throwing themselves off of buildings and onto concrete and steel. The fifth and final Flanel Lifestyles full movie is here. Pour out a little Cristal and enjoy. – Joey Leppien
Featuring Tye Kowalski, Dusty Miller, Tyler May, Adam Rottschafer, Jack Harris, Adam Homi, Jackie Lammert, Lucas Patrick, Evan Erickson, Avery Erickson, Matt Miller, Trevor Newman, Sam Kelty, Jack Tobin, Bret Guild, Jake Devries, Brett Kulas, Sam Schowalter, Matt Ruhle, Aaron Senchuck, Ryan Piscotta, Brandon Vandyke, Brad Miller and Cody Hyman
Screenshot: Steven Sprague and Simon Berghoef
Took long enough to drop. With all that time I thought it would be a lot better