Bountiful – A Full Video Filmed on Mt. Hood Without Chairlifts

Earlier this week, Timberline Lodge announced a potential opening and our panties have been so wet since the last time we made out with a stripper at Devil’s Point. But October 7th ended up socked in, and while today is looking promising with Palmer above the clouds – and the lifts being de-iced and on standby – the hour-plus drive up there means our Portland-based asses ain’t gonna make it. That said, Mt. Hood Riders will definitely be there and it seemed like a great opportunity to post Bountiful – their full flick from last season made entirely without the use of chairlifts.

Music by Wax Tailor ‘How I Feel’ – Hot Chocolate “Everyone’s A Winner’ – Wolf Mother ‘Vagabond’ – Led Zepplin ‘In My Time Of Dying’ – Aliotta Haynes Jerimiah ‘Lake Shore Drive’

Film and Edit by Ian Smith.