Intern-On-the-Scene: Trollhaugen Open Haugen Rail Jam 2017

While not necessarily a high bar to top, Trollhaugen’s 12th annual Open Haugen rail jam was probably the coolest thing happening in all of Dresser, Wisconsin this past Sunday, October 5, 2017. Riders from across the Midwest showed up, to show off their best rail tricks. While some riders came out just to get their first taste of snow for the season, other riders showed up with a summer of riding under their belt and a bag full of hammer tricks.



Kayli Hendricks holding it down for the ladies with the back lip! Congrats on the new sponsor, Niche Snowboards! Photo: Trevor Anthony

The Open Haugen rail jam at Trollhaugen is unlike other rail jams because this rail jam acts as a fundraiser for the Trollhaugen Terrain Park and its park crew. The $20 dollars every rider paid to ride this event goes right into building materials for this year’s terrain park at Troll. This community effort toward fund raising a terrain park is exactly what makes Troll’s Terrain Parks so amazing. Well that, and lots of hard work from Jeffy Gabrick, Kyle Kennedy, David Sutton, and the rest of the Troll Park Crew.



Cole held this lip slide through the last hay bail. Photo: Mitch Johnson

As expected, some of the Midwest’s Gnarly-est riders made an appearance at Troll to shake off their rusty legs and see old friends. In the mix of riders was Kyle Kelley who switch back nose pressed his way right to the bar. Minnesota native, Cole Linzmeyer, who pioneered half dozen rail to hail bail tricks. Trans-AM champ, Mitch Holtz, who rode switch so clean the judges thought it was his normal stance. In the crowd, fresh off his 3rd place finish at HDHR, we had Benny Milam, who also took over the @yobeat Instagram story for part of the day. Snowboarding cool guy, Peter Limberg showed up to rep and run the Interior Plain Project booth and to hype up his homies who were riding.

Overall the 2017 Trollhaugen Open Haugen Rail Jam was a great community snowboarding event that raised a decent chunk of change for the snow trolls to play with! Let’s hope they keep making improvements to the park and keep building set ups like The Troll Project one. We at Yobeat look forward to watching the craziness coming out of Trollhaugen this winter!



Some of the Midwest’s finest; Kyle Kelley, Mitch Holtz, Peter Limberg, Benny Milam, and Adam Nicks

-James A. Windsor