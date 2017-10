Olympic Halfpipe Pipe Training Session with the Swiss Snowboard Team

While our desire to go the upcoming Olympics – taking place next to a place that’s threatening to start a nuclear war – is slim, the chance to play the Lick the Cat Drinking game from the comfort of our couch while NBC seamlessly shows a live stream* of everything we care about sounds pretty alright! And that’s not all!┬áIn fact for our money, the best part about snowboarding being in the Olympics is resorts such as Saas Fee have dumped serious loot into building a superpipe, and we all get to enjoy videos such as this one from DVP of the Swiss team “training.”

Featuring: Pat Burgener, David Habluetzel and Iouri Podladchikov.

Videography by: Marco Morandi

Music by: Lana del Rey “Blue Eyes”

*wishful thinking.