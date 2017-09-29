Win: SUPER LIMITED Stinky Socks x Yobeat Collab Snowboard Socks

Our Bulgarian buddies at Stinky Socks hooked it up with a collab snowboard sock for this winter. Supplies are limited and you won’t be able to buy them anywhere, ever. If you wanna score yourself a pair here’s the deal- Find us on Insta @yobeat. Once you’re there, hit the follow button before you get distracted by something shiny.
Then…
If you were at Bear Mountain for HDHR last weekend, tag your best shot with #yobeathdhr2017.
If you weren’t there don’t fret– you can still win! We will select another winner from the same hashtag for the photo that makes us laugh the hardest.
Winners will be selected on Friday, Oct 6, 2017 from all received entries. Open to anyone, anywhere with an Instagram account. One entry per person, please! Happy hashtagging.
ICYMI: Our coverage on the world wide web: http://yobeat.com/…/official-intern-report-hot-dogs-and-ha…/
