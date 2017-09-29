Win: SUPER LIMITED Stinky Socks x Yobeat Collab Snowboard Socks

Our Bulgarian buddies at Stinky Socks hooked it up with a collab snowboard sock for this winter. Supplies are limited and you won’t be able to buy them anywhere, ever. If you wanna score yourself a pair here’s the deal- Find us on Insta @yobeat. Once you’re there, hit the follow button before you get distracted by something shiny.

Then…

If you were at Bear Mountain for HDHR last weekend, tag your best shot with #yobeathdhr2017.