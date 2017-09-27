Fan Mail: What The Hell Happened to The-House Boardshop and The-House.com?

Hello, I’ve been a huge fan of Yobeat for years, keep up the greatness! Recently, I’ve been getting more and more annoyed with The-House boardshop. At one time it was a cool little core shop in St. Paul MN where a rider could come find last year’s gear at discount pricing. I even bought my first board from them with soft vans boots and low back baseplateless bindings. For a boarder on a budget it was huge for me to be able to put more money to lift tickets and trips than on the latest and greatest gear. The internet boom quickly turned them into a much larger online retailer but still one that focused on skate, ski, and mainly snowboarding. Continuing to be known for discounting old gear. Recently they have been spending tons of money to get Nascar Sponsorships and now have partnered with the MLB becoming the OFFICIAL ACTIVE SPORTS COMPANY FOR BASEBALL. I am confused and alienated. Is this some vain attempt to become the Walmart of boardshops? Forgive me, it’s no longer a boardshop it’s an Active Sports Company.. It’s garbage and they are garbage for it. I was hoping you could dig up a little dirt on these greedy corpo pigs and stick it to them in an article! Here is their instagram link where that trash can be found: https://www.instagram.com/thehouseboardshop/?hl=en Here is an article on The House being bought by Camping World (don’t let the name confuse they sell RV’s) Whether you post or not, at least I’ve vented, Love you, always and forever, Brian

Hi Brian,

Thanks for the love and to answer your question, those “greedy corpo pigs” are actually a venture capitalist named Marcus Lemonis:

According to Wiki: “Marcus Anthony Lemonis (born November 16, 1973) is a Lebanese-born American businessman, investor, television personality, philanthropist and politician. He is currently CEO of Camping World and the star a CNBC reality show about saving small businesses.”

So, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Mr. Lemonis would be interested in The-House.com (which was probably not struggling nearly as hard as some of his other recent aqcuisitons due to their solid online business) and it’s legion of young, hungry fans. Something like that has a lot of value to someone like him. And before you get too mad: here’s an article about how he’s actually helped to turn around Windward Boardshop. He also recently bought Minnesota Based Gander Mountain along with it’s subsidiary Overton’s out of Bankruptcy.

Since we really don’t know shit about the Minnesota snowboard scene while sitting out here in our Portlandian bubble, we turned to a rep works closely with TheHouse, but spoke only on the condition of anonymity, for their opinion on the matter and why the owner of TheHouse (which was until that point a family owned biz) may have opted to sell.

“The previous owner was getting older and really didn’t have a plan to leave, but this opportunity came to him. I think the opportunity to have an out was too great not to make a move. To his credit, he took solid care of the staffers that had been there. Of course many remain and the forward motion from the new regime is business as usual and strong opportunities for many ahead. I didn’t see the NASCAR play for The House – I would’ve thought that would be more a Gander Outdoor thing – but it’s a thing. So is the MLB deal for The House and W82. It’s all really an unknown for the near future as to how the chips may fall.”

Now the good news: “The local shop business is the same, with good guys in there working and good line up of brands.” So if you actually live in St Paul, feel free to stop by, get a tune up, check out the new gear and help support the people who work there, if nothing else. Hope this helps you sleep better at night.

Do you have Fan Mail? Questions? Opinions? Edits or anything you’d like the world to see? Email em to [email protected].com for consideration.