Different Vision productions: ShooThePark Volume One Zermatt

Don’t worry ski bigots of Yobeat, this one is two-plank free! Just some Euro boarders making it happen in their own way. So in the name of Swiss neutrality, we’re posting it for you to pass judgement as you may.

Featuring Max Zebe, Simon Gruber, Elio Fumagalli and Sebi Springeth

Videography: Marco Morandi

Photography: Zane Krajina

Music: “Sensitive” DeJa Benassi