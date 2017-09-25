Who the Hell is Frank Jobin?

The 2017 edition of Bear Mountain Hot Dogs and Handrails is a wrap and the winner is… Frank Jobin? Granted we kinda stopped paying attention for a minute there, but you guys have never heard of him either, right? Whatever… can’t say we’re all that surprised that there’s a new French Canadian of note on the scene these days. Since language barriers are a bitch and our interns were too busy watching Method Man to track him down, we figured his most recent part would probably provide most of the information you seek anway.