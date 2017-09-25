The Ski/Snowboard War is Over!





A Proclamation by the Founder of Yobeat.com:

On this, the 25th day of September, in the year of our Lord two thousand and seventeen, all persons sliding down mountains for fun, regardless of their chosen devices, will be treated with the same respect (or disrespect) they’ve earned through their actions. The Executive Government of Yobeat, including its founding members and contributors old and new, will recognize and maintain the freedom of individuals to choose one plank or two, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.

Provisions:

-No longer will Yobeat reject an excellent video for inclusion of a skier friend.

-If a skier says something stupid, they will be subject to the same scrutiny that a snowboarder would be and subject to trial by the commenter firing squad of Yobeat.com.

-If a skiing edit that cannot be missed drops, we will watch it and share on our media platforms.

In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the Yobeat to be affixed.

Done on the Internet, this 25th day of September, in the year of our Lord two thousand and seventeen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the eighty-seventh.

By the Boss of Yobeat: Brooke Geery