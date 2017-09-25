Official Intern Report: Hot Dogs and Handrails 2017 at Bear Mountain

All photos: Kieth Rutherford @kieth78

Hotdogs and handrails? More like hotdogs and hammers! Despite long lines to eat actual hot dogs, there were plenty of free tacos, sweet pros, and good vibes at Bear Mountain’s 2017 winter kick-off party on September 23, 2017. In addition to double chucks and rail dancing mastery, Method Man and Red Man were on hand to shut down the show. THE Snoop Dogg also made an appearance, but he probably smoked more blunts than the number of words he spoke to the crowd. Perks of being Snoop, I guess.

After a jam-packed day full of beers, boards and bros, French Canadian newcomer Frank Jobin walked away 10k richer, while Jaeger Bailey took 2nd for the third year in the row. Yung Trollhaugen rail slayer Benny Millam rounded out the podium and showed the world what a proper hard way 270 looks like. Madison Blackley extended her winning streak and took home a check worth a solid 20% of Frank’s. Lenny Mazzoti also took home a half a g for his switch back 270 to regs, on the gap to down bar.

It’s a mads, mads world out there. r: Madison Blackley.

Other notable riders included Ryan Paul with his beautiful beard and banger tricks, Denis Bonus who spun on and off rails like Donald Trump’s presidency, and Sam Klein who repped Wisco like a G. Drayden Gardner spent most of his time upside down and showed us around town, and Halldor Helgason turned up looking clean cut, but managed to be remain everyone’s favorite dude and snowboarder even without his flowing locks.

Rail jam season is now officially underway and hopefully they’ll let us go to another one of these things. Until then, thanks to Bear Mountain for hosting and letting us park in the VIP lot, Stinky Socks for the gas money and clean socks, the security guards for not checking the back pocket of our bags for beers, and the most thanks to the Gardner family for letting us lowly interns crash on your couches so we didn’t have spoon in the truck!

— James A. Windsor, Yobeat intern

Business on the top, party all the time. Haldor Helgasson and an unknown skater.

Next week Riley Knickerson is trying out for American Ninja Warrior, so he wanted to get as much time on the giant red foam balls as possible.

Wait, is Nora Beck riding a powder board at a rail comp or is that what jib sticks look like now?