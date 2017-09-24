#FuckCancer: Mark Gama’s RAW and Abridged 16/17 Snowboard Season

Snowboarding has lost its share of heroes to cancer – Noah Salasnek, Chris Brunkhardt, the list goes on and on. It’s a horrible disease that will likely effect us all in one way someday (if it hasn’t already.) So yesterday, when Mark Gama sent us his edit with the following note “Season Ended Due To Cancer, Only Had Two Weeks To Ride In-Between Chemotherapy & Surgery,” our immediate reaction was, “OMG, what!? Are you ok?”

Mark wrote back: “Ya Man, been fighting it for the past year and a half now. It started as testicular cancer and then spread to me back as well as my abdominal area. I’ve had several surgeries, procedures and chemo. My last surgery is what stopped me from snowboarding this past season. Was able to snowboard for a couple weeks after chemo and before my surgery so I got what I could together for this edit! Still in recovery right now but planning on being back on a snowboard this season!”

As for as what, if anything you can do to help, Mark had this to say:



“All is good man, no worries at all! I really do appreciate it tho, thank you. Just gota focus on recovery, stay positive and keep on grinding it out! It is what it is ya know, one day at a time. Winter will be here soon enough!”