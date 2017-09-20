A Quickie from the Netherlands with Veroniqi Hansen

Before you scroll down to complain – no Yobeat is not turning into a women’s site! However, it seems that the lovely ladies of board world have already tuned into the fact that if you send us good content and then respond quickly when we email you asking for more information, that we will totally feature it! This morning, Veroniqi’s edit crossed into our sphere of vision and not only do we remember her from our Roxy Shooting Star video contest, she fucking rips. So, we hit her back to find out more about her 2016/17 street snowboarding video segment.

The Basics- who are you, who do you ride for, where do you live?

I’m Veroniqi Hanssen, originally from the Netherlands, which is where I live right now. But I choose to spend my winters all over the US because it feels like when it comes to women riding street there is much more going on in the US than there is in Europe. Filming a street part is something I’ve wanted ever since I started riding the indoor slopes back home, and it’s something you just can’t do alone. But this year I really jumped at any opportunity and anyone who wanted to shovel anything can count on me being there.

I started riding for Niche Snowboards this winter and also get support from Fix Bindings, Skullcandy, Melon Optics, Eivy and Transform gloves.



What’s your favorite shot you got this season and why?

I feel like I didn’t really manage to film an “ender” and have that one shot that you’re super proud of, but I like the Front Board on the down rail a lot. Because I think it’s clean, and because I had to go to that spot twice. The first time Ivika Juergenson and I went there we shoveled for a while, rode for a few hours and then I finally landed one and we broke everything down. But once I looked at the shot on a computer I didn’t like it all, so I ended up having to go back and do it all over again.

Which shot was the hardest to get? Which was the easiest?

The 5-0 on the green rail was the hardest, we had to work within a certain time frame because of it’s location and we didn’t have any lights or anything so we just had a few hours before the sun set. The first day it didn’t work out at all and we left it set up to come back to, but then it froze over and it became so hard to change anything about the takeoff. I did 50-50 it on my first try, but then it took me all day to make it to the end again.

The easiest was probably the 5-0 on the donkey, we had super soggy watery snow but it really was just a fun and mellow spot.

Do you ever resent having to tell people you live in a place called “the Netherlands” or does that mean something different in Europe?

Haha I think I end up saying Holland a lot because people don’t even know what the Netherlands is. But I think the first thing that comes to mind for most people is “ohhh Amsterdam right?”

And yes, you can smoke weed and about one third of the country is below sea level. But it also happens to be the first country in the world that legalised same-sex marriage, we have more bikes than people and this year there were 28 political parties to vote for.

Got any plans for this season yet?

I’m planning to move out to Salt Lake City, so I’m looking for a place to live right now. And hopefully I get to do much more of this upcoming winter.

Follow her journey @Veroniqi