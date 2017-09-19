VANS PROUDLY PRESENTS LANDLINE. Vans’ First Global Snowboarding Film

If anyone can make a tight ass snowboard video, it’s Vans. We have high hopes for this one!

Vans is proud to announce the brand’s first-ever full-length snowboard film, LANDLINE. Shot primarily on Kodak 16mm film, LANDLINE. conveys a raw, behind the lens perspective of the Vans snowboard team as they travel the globe showcasing their creative talents and eclectic personalities. Featuring full parts from some of the most popular names in modern day snowboarding, from seasoned pros, rising stars, and bona fide pioneers of the sport, LANDLINE. embodies the true spirit and culture of snowboarding today.

LANDLINE. director Tanner Pendleton unravels more than two years of filming with the Vans Snow team in iconic snow locations such as Bulgaria, Russia and Canada. Attributing his success to the greats that inspired him, Pendleton remarks:

“Snowboarding films have always provided me with endless amounts of inspiration. I want this film to reach out to kids out there the same way these films reached me when I was young. This collaborative vision is a true expression of some of the most real and dedicated people in snowboarding.”