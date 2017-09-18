Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Fat and Furious: Full Party Teaser

18 September, 2017

Gotta say…This sort of brotherly just warms our cold, black hearts.

Full Party is a “double videopart” featuring doubles/ crossovers/ synchronized moves by me and my brother Abbe, recorded in the streets of northern Scandinavia. We met up with Nils Arvidsson and Niklas Mattsson in the Appertiff park in Bollnäs/Sweden, to catch get some airtime.
Lowe Andersson at No Budget production stands for the camera & edit artwork.

