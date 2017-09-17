Jess Kimura’s The Uninvited: A Two Year Project

Ahh the two year project. A risky move considering two years is a long ass time in a media world that moves at the speed of the Instagram scroll. But Jess Kimura embarked on this one with high hopes and it looks like she’s managed to put together what may just be the sickest street video featuring all ladies to date. And hey, you may even remember it for more than the next 2 minutes and 23 seconds.

STRAGHT DIY FEATURING: Alexa McCarty, Darrah Reid, Ivika Jurgenson, Hiromi Takahashi, Maria Thomsen, Kennedi Deck, Miyon Yamaguchi, Madison Blackley, Taylor Elliot, and Kaleah Opal