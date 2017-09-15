Love/Hate: Ethan Morgan

If everything was amazing all the time, you would never appreciate it. Sometimes, shit’s gotta suck, even the shit you love. So, in this edition of Love/Hate we checked in with the Japanese-German-American sensation Ethan Morgan to find out what makes him swoon, but also what grinds his gears about the stuff he deals with during his life as a snowboard super star.

Summer snowboarding

Love: Tank top shredding, Hate: Tourist tank top sun burns

Riding powder

Love: Face shots, hate: Freezing my face off

The backcountry

Love: Nature, Hate: Danger

Snowboard parks

Love: Learning new tricks with homies, Hate: Jocks

The Northwest

Love: Stripclubs in Portland are the sickest.

Colorado

Love: Copper looks pretty dope lately. Hate: Freezing cold

Europe

Love: Everything is dope in Europe.

Australia

Love: Dope to shred if you really need to in the summer, Hate: but then you miss out on summer.

California

Love: weed, Cali livin, Hate: lots of people are very fake.

Social Media

Love: connection, Hate: addiction

Web Edits

Love: dope to watch in between, Hate: but there is an overload.