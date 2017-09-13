The Brooke Geery Story: A Hump Day Non-Exclusive

In the year 2000 at the ACG Indoor QP contest with my boy Macho Man. I think Evan Rose took this photo.

So by now you may have noticed Yobeat’s back… Or maybe you’re just tuning in now. Either way, your feed does not lie, after a bit of time off to rest my brain, reset my life and “drain the swamp” as a horrible person once said, I am ready to take on the snowboard media game full steam. For the record, I never personally stopped going snowboarding – but I did stop thinking about it. I did stop looking at the Internet. I did quit scrolling, and liking and everything else. And recently, I even stopped swiping. Instead I took up gardening, mastered the sharing economy of Uber, Lyft and Air BnB, and otherwise upgraded my personal situation to enable a fresh start and a new perspective on our beloved snowboard culture.

As if the universe meant for this to happen at this moment, Andrew Sayer at Boardrap.com hit me up just as my vision was becoming clear to ask me a few questions (ok a lot of questions) about where I’ve been and how I got here. And I’d be lying if walking myself back through my long and winding journey wasn’t a little inpirational to me, so I hope you feel the same way about it!

As for the interview, sorry for the bait and switch but you’ll have to click over to Boardrap to read it.

Part 1 – 1997-2008

Part 2 – 2009-Now!

If you make it through any or all of that, I think you’ll like what’s to come, and if you don’t well, feel free to keep Snowboardermag, TWS or Facebook set as your homepage. I, along with a team of old and new snow-loving fools, will be here, doing our best to entertain and keep snowboarding fun and interesting. Missed you guys. xoxo. _Brooke