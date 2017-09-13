Last Resort With Stan: August 2017

In case you were wondering where Stan’s been, the answer is Burlington, VT, and youtube. But don’t worry, yung Stan is growing and maturing into a fine entertainer and in this episode of Last Resort he tackles the tough stuff: Markus Kleveland’s uncanny spinability, TWS’s inability to count to 30, some hammers, Max Parrot’s muscles, the Bent Metal comeback, Olympic big air and the gender gap in Board World. But don’t take our word for it, watch it dummy.