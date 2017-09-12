Absinthe’s Turbo Dojo Trailer

There’s been some talk about how there are only a few “real movies” coming out this year, but snowboard purists rejoice! Justin Hostynek is in this for the long haul and TurboDojo will fulfill any need you may have for long-form content this season.

From the longest standing independent snowboard film makers comes TurboDojo, the new-new from the Absinthe crew featuring Mikkel Bang, Nicolas Müller, Hans Mindnich, Brandon Cocard, Austen Sweetin, Brendan Gerard, Ben Ferguson, Max Buri, Severin VanDerMeer, Kimmy Fasani and more.

More Absinthe here.