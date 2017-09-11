Smith Recalls 8,000 Quantum Snow Helmets

If you’ve purchased a Smith Quantum helmet in the last two years, listen up. Smith recently recalled 7000 helmets in the US and another 1,000 sold in Canada due to problems with the clasp. Here are more details from the cpsc.gov website:

Name of product: Quantum ski and snowboard helmets

Recall date: September 7, 2017

Recall number: 17-219 Description:

This recall involves all 2016 and 2017 Smith Quantum ski and snowboard helmets. They were sold in in sizes S, M, L and XL in matte black/charcoal, matte white/charcoal, matte Fire (red) /charcoal, matte Klein Blue (blue), matte olive green, matte Reactor (bright green) /black and matte Thunder gray (gray) color combinations. Smith Quantum is printed on a label inside the helmet along with the manufacturing dates. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Smith for instructions on returning the helmet, free of cost, to Smith for a free repair.

Units: About 7,000 (in addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada) There have currently been no injuries reported to be caused by the malfunction.

If you have one of these helmets, be sure to check if it is one that needs to be sent back in, and don’t wait till winter when you need it. This seems to be the first time that Smith has ever had to issue a recall for any of its products.

link: https://www.cpsc.gov