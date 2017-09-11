Dometrash presents: Virgin – Trailer

- Home
Just think of how trashy the dome trash would be if we had any of the damn things in the USA!
Last winter the crew went out on their first urban mission, traveling a few thousand kilometers to the mecca of streetriding: Finland.
Riders:
Anthony Indawood
Joshua Pires
Kasper de Zoete
Jordi Spa
Bart Falhaber
Logo design: Mel Lamers
Video by Willie Albert
FULL VIDEO DROPPING OCTOBER 1ST
