Dometrash presents: Virgin – Trailer

Just think of how trashy the dome trash would be if we had any of the damn things in the USA!

Last winter the crew went out on their first urban mission, traveling a few thousand kilometers to the mecca of streetriding: Finland. Riders:

Anthony Indawood

Joshua Pires

Kasper de Zoete

Jordi Spa

Bart Falhaber Logo design: Mel Lamers Video by Willie Albert

FULL VIDEO DROPPING OCTOBER 1ST