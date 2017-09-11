Dakine x Aesmo Collab Collection Launches for Winter 17/18

Fusing form and function from snowboarding, skateboarding and surfing, the Dakine Aesmo Collection blends the the vision of veteran Dakine rider, Wolle Nyvelt, and his invention of the Äsmo powsurf noboard, into a capsule collection of packs and accessories that support all three sport categories. New for Winter 17/18, this versatile pack collection includes the Aesmo Trek II 26L Pack (MSRP $75) for seeking the perfect skate spot, the surf-inspired Aesmo Section Wet/Dry 28L Pack (MSRP $65) and the Aesmo Mission 25L Pack (MSRP $80) that supports both backcountry missions and urban adventures. Each pack is constructed using a 305 denier Cordura® HP coated ripstop for exceptional durability and resistance to tears, scuffs and abrasions.