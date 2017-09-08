Love/Hate: Madison Blackley

They say there’s a fine line between love and hate, and it’s often the things we love the most that cause us the most pain. So, for our new weekly-ish column, we’ve caught up with some of the most relevant riders in the biz to share some of their favorite, and not-so-favorite, things about snowboard culture. First up, Ms. Madison Blackley.

Riding powder

I love feeling weightless and eating shit, I hate getting stuck and bootpacking out.

The backcountry

I love being alone and finding natural lines, I hate getting there.

Snowboard parks

I love lapping, hate lines I and shitty set ups

The Northwest

I love the common mindset and tall trees, I hate kombucha.

Colorado

I love the weed and the parks, I hate pretty much everything else, especially Vail and DIA

Europe

I love the food, the drinks, the crazy mountains and the people watching, I hate how expensive it is to get there.

Utah

I love brighton, rail gardens and how affordable Salt Lake is, I hate everybody who has ever moved here.

California

I love tahoe and mammoth, I hate LA

Social Media

I love scrolling, I hate scrolling for hours on end.

Web Edits

I loved when they used to matter, I hate creating them.