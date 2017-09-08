Love/Hate: Madison Blackley

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
They say there’s a fine line between love and hate, and it’s often the things we love the most that cause us the most pain. So, for our new weekly-ish column, we’ve caught up with some of the most relevant riders in the biz to share some of their favorite, and not-so-favorite, things about snowboard culture. First up, Ms. Madison Blackley.
Riding powder
I love feeling weightless and eating shit, I hate getting stuck and bootpacking out.
The backcountry
I love being alone and finding natural lines, I hate getting there.
Snowboard parks
I love lapping, hate lines I and shitty set ups
The Northwest
I love the common mindset and tall trees, I hate kombucha.
Colorado
I love the weed and the parks, I hate pretty much everything else, especially Vail and DIA
Europe
I love the food, the drinks, the crazy mountains and the people watching, I hate how expensive it is to get there.
Utah
I love brighton, rail gardens and how affordable Salt Lake is, I hate everybody who has ever moved here.
California
I love tahoe and mammoth, I hate LA
Social Media
I love scrolling, I hate scrolling for hours on end.
Web Edits
I loved when they used to matter, I hate creating them.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
I agree with her Utah comment, I hate everyone that moved here to SLC too… I’ve met people I like that aren’t from Utah, but for the most part they can all fuck themselves haha.